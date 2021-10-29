Indore: Action to be taken against illegal news channels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Journalism being done illegally through YouTube channels and WhatsApp in the district is being identified and the district administration is taking action against them, said ADM Pawan Jain while addressing the review meeting related to Cable TV Digitization on Thursday.

The seven multi-system operators in the district and their respective cable operators were present in the meeting and the ADM, who is also nodal officer of Cable TV Digitization, assured that strict action would be taken against those who spread misinformation through WhatsApp and YouTube channels. And also against those who are operating unlicensed news channels. He asked those present to inform the administration about such illegal activities.

He asked the MSOs and LCOs not to air anything that disturbs the peace in the city. He asked them to get police verification done of all their employees.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:41 AM IST