Indore: Action plan to encourage natural farming in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his desire to see Indore district as a model for natural farming at a start-up function held here recently, the district administration has drawn up an action plan.

As part of the plan, prepared by collector Manish Singh, 3000 motivators would be trained in the district who will inspire fellow villagers to switch to natural farming. Each village will have five motivators who will do natural farming and act as an example for others.

The first such training programme for motivators was organised in Simrol village of Mhow Tehsil on Tuesday, in the presence of collector Manish Singh. Experts of natural farming, Maruti Mane, Suresh Kumar Tiwari, Santosh Soumvatia gave detailed information about natural farming to the motivators\farmers.

Addressing the training programme, collector Singh said that natural farming is more profitable than organic farming. It is less expensive and it will make farmers self-reliant. He said that farmers should come forward and adopt natural farming. He advised that initially, farmers should try it in a small patch and the area should be increased. He said natural farming would be made mass movement in the district.



One farmer Shashi Kumar Pal who attended the programme said that he has become convinced that natural farming is really beneficial and has decided to shift to it.



District panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, SDM Mhow Akshat Jain, deputy director agriculture Shiv Singh Rajput, deputy director of agricultural training and management agency (ATMA) pproject Shirley Thomas, deputy director horticulture VK Vaskle and other officials were present in the programme.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:05 AM IST