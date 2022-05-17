Indore: Action against woman drivers for repeatedly jumping red-light

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore traffic police on Monday said that they have issued challans to some women drivers who have broken traffic rules more than 25 to 50 times.



Senior officials from the traffic department said that while scanning the RLVD, police found some women drivers who violated the red light and did not follow the traffic rules. They were habitual to this act.



Police took out records of such women and found that more than a dozen women violators are there who continuously break the rules. Police took out their vehicles data and found that they had jumped the red light more than 25 to 50 times.



Police issued notice to some of the women and also seized some of the women’s vehicles and made them deposit their fine.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022