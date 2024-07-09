Indore: Action Against School Vehicles Running Without Contract; Students Studying In Govt Schools Will Be Given Free Coaching For JEE & NEET

Representative Image | Dilip Kagda

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students studying in government schools of the district will be given free coaching for JEE and NEET. Experts will teach these students. Action will be taken against vehicles running without contract in bringing and taking children to schools in the city. Along with this, the campaign to make footpaths encroachment free from 15 identified routes of the city will be further expanded by tapping other routes as well.

This information was given in a meeting held in Indore on Monday. Collector Asheesh Singh presided-over the meeting. Additional Collector Gaurav Bainal, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Rajendra Raghuvanshi, Roshan Rai and Nisha Damor along with other officers were present in the meeting.

Read Also MP Police Survey Says 78% People Are Not Satisfied With Police Working

In the meeting, Collector Singh directed that an action plan should be prepared soon for free coaching of JEE and NEET for children studying in class 11 and 12 of government schools. Efforts should be made to begin this coaching in the next two months. He urged parents of the district to send their children to school only through contracted vehicles. He instructed officials of the Transport Department to take action against vehicles running without contract. He said that the ongoing action to make footpaths and roads encroachment-free in the city should be speeded up and made effective.

Such action will be taken on other roads of the city as well. He instructed all government servants to be present in office on time. He told officials that they should not only come to the office on time themselves but also ensure that their subordinate officers and employees follow the time. He instructed to continue the campaign against begging. There should also be continuous monitoring. He instructed officials of all departments to complete the target of tree plantation soon.