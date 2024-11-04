Indore: Action Against 650 Antisocial Elements/Criminals | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police took action against over 650 antisocial elements and criminals during the combing patrolling in the city on Saturday night. First time, the police also took the help of sniffer dogs to check the vehicles. About 120 people were caught while driving vehicles under liquor influence. On the instruction of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the DCPs of all zones constituted the teams and started checking drive and some teams were sent to the sensitive areas for patrolling.

DCP Zone-2 Abhinay Vishwakarma and additional DCP Amrendra Singh checked the action taken by the police teams in their zone. On Kanadiya Road, the police were seen checking the vehicles with the help of sniffer dogs and took action against many people after they found anything suspicious or driving under the influence of liquor. During the special drive, police checked about 1,371 people in the city and took action against 651 for their involvement in various criminal activities.

FP Photo

About 120 people, who were found driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol were booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act while seven people were booked for consuming liquor illegally and consuming drugs. Three men were caught while they were roaming with weapons. More than 300 permanent and other warrants were executed during the action. After taking action against the antisocial elements and criminals, police officials warned them not to commit crime.

Externed accused caught in Lasudia area

A criminal, who was externed as he was involved in the criminal activities, was found roaming in the area on Saturday night. He was caught by the Lasudia police station staff and booked under the relevant section. Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni informed Free Press that the accused named Nagin Banjara, a resident of Bhikangaon in Khargone district and the present resident of Bapu Gandhi Nagar area in the city was externed by the CP from the city for three months on September 12. He violated the CP’s order and was roaming in the city.

'Action against over 3000 criminals in city'

Additional CP (Law and order) Amit Singh informed Free Press that ever since the combing patrolling was started in the city, action against more than 3000 criminals including permanent warranties, arrest warranties, has been taken by the police in the city. Also, CP Santosh Kumar Singh has instructed all theDCPs to start checking drives throughout the city including entry/exit points. Also, the movement of criminals in a particular area should also be monitored to keep an eye on them and to arrest them on time. He also instructed the subordinates to conduct surprise checks in the city.