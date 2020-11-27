Indore: Accused caught with liquor tested corona positive

Indore: An accused, who was arrested by a team of the Excise Department while carrying liquor illegally recently, tested COVID-19 positive. After his report was received, the excise team had to give samples for testing. Fortunately, the team members tested negative.

Team of excise Sub Inspector Meera Singh arrested two persons from LIG Colony while they were carrying liquor illegally on a bike a couple of days ago. The men hail from Khandwa Road area and more than 60 litres of country-made liquor was seized from them by the excise team. The officials said that one of the accused complained of the symptoms of COVID-19 after which the samples of both the accused were taken by the healthcare workers. One of them tested COVID-19 positive recently. The excise team, who caught the accused, also gave their samples for the test. However, their report was negative.

They supplies liquor on demand

An excise official said that the arrested accused are associated with some persons, who supply the liquor on demand. They were going to give delivery to someone in LIG Colony when the excise team arrested them. A search is on for their accomplices.