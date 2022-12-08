Indore: Accuracy of communicable diseases' caseload to increase up to 70 per cent

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City health officials' reach of reporting communicable diseases in the district has increased by at least 50 per cent with 100 private hospitals opting for reporting the cases in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

“With 100 private hospitals integrated in the IHIP, the coverage of reporting the disease load in the district would be increased to 70 per cent. Till now we could get only about 30 per cent data of the district as we were getting the reports of government health institutions only,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

She added that they have trained the representatives of 100 private hospitals in Indore district for reporting the cases of communicable diseases through IHIP and the work has also been started.

The Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) is a web-enabled near-real-time electronic information system that is embedded with all applicable Government of India's e-Governance standards, Information Technology (IT), data and metadata standards to provide a state-of-the-art single operating picture with geospatial information for managing disease outbreaks and related resources.

Replying to a question on the disease load of communicable diseases in the district, Dr Mishra added that as many as 54,000 cases have been reported in 2022 so far which includes cases of all types of communicable diseases like fever, cough, dengue, malaria, and viral disorders.

“Representatives of 100 hospitals including Aurobindo Hospital, Index Hospital, Sewakunj Hospital, and other hospitals with over 30-bed facility were trained. The IHIP platform has the facility of updating over 30 diseases and over 22 symptoms,” the epidemiologist said.

Over 54,000 communicable disease cases reported so far in 2022

As per the IDSP’s record, over 54,000 cases of communicable diseases were reported between March 2022 and November 2022. The highest number of cases reported were of fever (less than seven days) i.e. 17,168 followed by fever over seven days i.e. 11,569. Cases of animal bites were over 6,041.