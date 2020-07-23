Indore: Accredited Social Health Activists protest for better pay, benefits, stage sit-in at Regal Square​

Indore: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) on Thursday staged demonstration at Regal Square for demanding increment in the pay of ASHA, USHA and other health workers along with payment of insurance amount to families of deceased ASHAs .
ASHAs staged a demonstration and also struck work all over the state as a mark of protest.
District President of ASHAs association (CITU) Kavita Solanki said that ASHAs are actively working across the state to fight against Covid-19 but are getting a very low salary.
“We are only getting Rs 2000 per month but working tirelessly to control the disease. Other states are paying a good remuneration to the ASHAs during Covid but the state government has not taken any decision even after giving various memorandums,” she added.
She also added that four of their colleagues lost their lives while fighting the disease but their families didn’t get any help from the government and not even the insurance amount announced by the government.
“We have struck work for a day as a warning to the government and we will go for an indefinite strike if our demands are not met,” Solanki added. Major demands of ASHAs include an increase in pay up to Rs 10,000 like Andhra Pradesh, incentives to ASHAs over the salary as already announced by state government, Rs 50 lakh insurance claim to the families of those ASHAs who lost their life while fighting against Covid-19 and a government job to one of their family members, and provide safety equipment to all ASHAs.
