Indore: Accredited Social Health Activists protest for better pay, benefits, stage sit-in at Regal Square​

Indore: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) on Thursday staged demonstration at Regal Square for demanding increment in the pay of ASHA, USHA and other health ​workers along with payment of insurance amount to ​families of deceased ASHA​s .​

ASHAs staged a demonstration and also struck work all over the state as a mark of protest.

District President of ASHAs association (CITU) Kavita Solanki said that ASHAs are actively working across the state to fight against ​Covid-19 but are getting ​a very low salary.

“We are only getting Rs 2000 per month but working tirelessly to control the disease. Other states are paying a good remuneration to the ASHAs during ​Covid but the state government has not ​taken any decision even after giving various memorandums,” she added.