Indore: Accounting audit trail mandatory from Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CA Aseem Trivedi has said that all the companies will have to maintain their books of accounts with an audit trail feature from the new financial year starting from Saturday. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had notified the provision of an audit trail on March 24, 2021, but it has been implemented now.

CA Trivedi said this while addressing a seminar organised to brief about the provisions of the audit trail. The workshop was organised by the Tax Practitioners Association and CA Indore Branch jointly on Friday. Explaining the provision, CA Trivedi said that the audit trail means that the companies will now have to use accounting software that records the full trail of the transaction that will help the auditor trace every step of the transaction. This trail record will have to be preserved by the company for 8 years. If the company does not maintain this audit trail, then a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh can be imposed on that company and the auditor will have to issue a qualified report.

Now companies do not have the option to maintain some transactions with audit trail and some transactions with non-audit trail. This provision will not be applicable if the company maintains physical books.

CA Abhishek Gang gave his speech on the recent amendments made for charitable institutions. He said that all Trusts and Societies which are registered under Section 10(23)(C) or 12-A of the Income Tax Act, must mandatorily maintain year-wise records under Rule 17AA. These rules have come into force from the financial year 2022-23. These records can be kept in a computer or manual. All these records will have to be maintained for 10 years.

Before starting the seminar, tributes were paid to the victims of the accident at Beleshwar Mahadev temple in the city by observing a two-minute silence. Guest welcome, welcome speech and thanksgiving speech were not delivered as a mark of respect.

A large number of members including TPA president CA Shailendra Singh Solanki, CA Som Singhal, CA JP Saraf, CA Ajay Samaria, CA Deepak Maheshwari, Advocate Govind Goyal, CA Manoj Gupta were present in the seminar.