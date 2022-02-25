Indore: Accountant defrauds company of Rs 2 cr for online gambling





Mhow (Pithampur)

An accountant of a reputed submersible pump manufacturing unit was arrested for defrauding the company of Rs 2 cr and spending the amount to play the online game Zubair - an online gambling game.



CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel said they arrested Raghav Rajput (34), an accountant at Shakti Pump (Sector 1, Pithampur) from his house in Sampat Hill Indore, following a complaint by the company management.

He had been working in the company for the last 14 years. Baghel said Rajput told them that he was addicted to gambling and was contemplating suicide when the police came to arrest him.



Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria said he was supposed to pay various company suppliers through cheque. Instead, he made all the cheques in his name and gambled with the amount.



Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:08 AM IST