Indore: ABVP takes out march in support of CAA on UTD campus

Indore: While agitations in many parts of the country including educational institutions are going on in protests of Citizenship Amendment Act, workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad took out a march on UTD campus on Thursday in support of it.

Holding placards with messages in support of the CAA and the proposed NRC, ABVP activists took out a march from Indian Coffee House to main entrance gate of UTD campus.

The activists shouted slogans backing the Centre and the new legislation. Heavy police were present during the protest.