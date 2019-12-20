Indore: ABVP takes out march in support of CAA on UTD campus

Indore: While agitations in many parts of the country including educational institutions are going on in protests of Citizenship Amendment Act, workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad took out a march on UTD campus on Thursday in support of it.
Holding placards with messages in support of the CAA and the proposed NRC, ABVP activists took out a march from Indian Coffee House to main entrance gate of UTD campus.
The activists shouted slogans backing the Centre and the new legislation. Heavy police were present during the protest.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)