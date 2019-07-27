Indore: Absconding murder accused identified

Indore: Police have identified the man who fled after stabbing 50-year-old Radhabai Kushwah in Jagjeevanram Nagar area on Thursday.

According to MIG police station incharge Indresh Tiprathi. Radhabai was stabbed by a masked man when she came out of her house. The police came to know that she was stabbed by suspect Sumer Pandit of the same area.

Sumer has a dispute with the woman over the house where she was staying on rent. Sumer was threatening her to leave the house. In 2017, he has threatened her of dire consequences when she has lodged a complaint with the police. However, the accused could not be arrested till Friday night. A manhunt was launched to nab him.