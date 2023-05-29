Indore: Absconding accused who raped PSC aspirant arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of crime branch police and staff of Rau police station arrested a man, Prince from Mohali who was absconding in a rape case from Mohali. A bounty of Rs 10,000 was announced on the accused.

He allegedly raped the victim who was preparing for public service commission in 2021. The accused befriended her and on the pretext of marriage raped her multiple times but later refused to marry her.

Police said that the accused was absconding and was constantly changing cities in a bid to avoid being arrested. Prince was continuously shifting to Mohali, Chandigarh, Delhi, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Lucknow.

The family members of the accused, told police that they had cut all their relations with Prince who had also switched off his mobile after the incident.

The police went to his house multiple times but could not find him there.

Thereafter, the police analysed the call details of the accused and his family members and found that the family members were repeatedly talking with one number. The location of the number was of Gulabgarh of Punjab.

Later the police came to know that the accused is working in a company in Gulabgarh and they raided the place and caught him.

