Indore: Absconding accused nabbed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run accused of two cases of NDPS Act in Ujjain was nabbed by the crime branch on Wednesday. He was hiding at different places to evade arrest for three years. According to the police, information was received that a person, who was on-the-run in the cases registered at Khachrod police station and Nagda in Ujjain district, was spotted in the city. The crime branch team arrested him and he was handed over to the Ujjain police for further action.

The accused was identified as Pintu alias Aman, a resident of Khachrod was booked for his involvement in two cases of NDPS act and he was hiding at different places for three years.

Since he was absconding for a long, the police announced a bounty of Rs 10000 for his arrest. The Ujjain police are investigating the case.