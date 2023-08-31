Indore: Absconding Accused Arrested For Attempted Killing

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadiya police on Wednesday arrested a man for trying to kill a man by hitting him with their car over a petty issue on Kanadiya Road and damaging the complainant’s car with a stone in the area two months ago. Fortunately, the victim survived the attempt on his life.

The accused was enjoying a liquor party with his friends in a well-known hotel when the police arrested him from there. His accomplice was on the run till the filing of the report.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that Mohan Yadav, a resident of Sanchar Nagar area was hit by a car and two persons had damaged his car on June 14. Police had registered a case under section of attempt to murder against two unidentified persons.

Mohan’s car was parked near the road and he was standing near it when two persons in a car came there and asked him to remove his car from there. This led to an argument between them and the accused dashed their car with the intention to kill Mohan. They also damaged his car and fled the scene. On the basis of CCTV footage and the car number, the police managed to identify the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused named Abhi Shakya, a resident of Scheme Number 140 was arrested from a hotel in the city while he was celebrating a party with his friends. A search is on for his friend Sanskar. Information is also being gathered about their car used in the crime. Abhi informed the police that he along with Sanskar was passing from Sanchar Nagar on Kanadiya Road where he found Mohan standing beside his car. They told him to move his car but he did not oblige them which led to an argument and the accused hit him with their car and he fell on the ground unconscious. After that, they damaged his car and fled the scene. The accused is being questioned further.

Permanent Warranty Arrested

A man, against whom the local court had issued an arrest warrant, was arrested by Pardesipura police on Wednesday. He was caught by the police eight years ago in connection with an assault case. He got bail from the court but did not present himself before the court during the hearing. During a search operation, police reached Suraj's house in Rustam Ka Bagicha area where family members informed the police that Suraj had not been staying with them for eight years. Police received information that Suraj was seen near Patthar Godam area. Police started a search for him and managed to arrest him. He informed the police that he did not visit his place for eight years and used to sleep at a bus stop in the Tukoganj area.

