Indore

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:37 AM IST

Indore: About double patients recovered than new cases, 1498 cases, two deaths

Rate of positivity dropped to 14.45 pc, active cases of 17015.
Representative Photo | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases remained below 2000 on Thursday 1498 cases were found positive out of 10368 samples tested with this the positivity rate decreased to 14.45 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 193947. With two more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1418, so far.

2830 patients recovered

Along with drop in cases, as many as 2830 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased 17015 on Thursday.

Two deaths reported

The man and a woman died due to Covid-19 on Thursday and they were suffering from comorbidities. They were admitted to private hospitals.

Deaths Comorbidiies

97-y-female Hypertension, paralysis

74-y-male heart ailment and neurological disorder

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:37 AM IST
