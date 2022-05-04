Indore: Abhyas Mandal’s 61st lecture series from May 7​​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Abhyas Mandal is going to host a week-day long lecture series at Jall auditorium between May 7 and 13, informed president Rameshwar Gupta. This is the 61st lecture series and the first after ​the ​pandemic.

Gupta and Mandal secretary Ashok Kothari addressing media persons on Wednesday said that the lecture series will be organised daily from 6.30 pm ​and it would witness intellectuals from diverse fields ​from all over the country addressing ​on ​various issues.

​The inaugural lecture would be by Ram Mohan Mishra (IAS) and he will deliver the first talk on the topic of employment and entrepreneurship.

On the next day, Madhu Bhaduri (IFS) will give information about ​the impact of Russia – Ukrain​e​ war. Earlier she was India's ambassador to Ukraine.

Apar Gupta, lawyer and activist will shed light on the issues related to the internet and democracy in his lecture on May 10. Later on, Gupta added that Uma Shankar Pandey and Vivek Katju ​will speak on water harvesting and Indian foreign ​policy respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:27 PM IST