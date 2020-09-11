Indore: Abetment of suicide case against Green Field School

Indore: A case of abetment of suicide was registered against Green Field School under Lasudia police station on Friday in connection with the recent suicide of a student of the school.

According to information, Harendra Singh Gurjar, student of class 10 committed suicide allegedly after the school put pressure on him to pay his school fees. His brother-in-law, Dilip Singh Gurjar said that Harendra got supplementary in his 10th class examination. His supplementary exam was scheduled to be held on September 22. On August 17, Harendra received his first call from the school for payment of Rs 7,000 as fees for 2020-21. Later, both Herendra and Dilip kept on receiving calls demanding Rs 7,000. Dilip went to the school promising to pay Rs 7,000 after the supplementary exam, but the school refused and told him to get Harendra transferred from the school.

On August 31 noon, Dilip gave Rs 3,000 to Harendra for submitting his fee but Harendra did not go to his school. Harendra called his friend Ashutosh to get admission in another school and sought help from him. At around 3:30 pm Harendra again received a call from his school after which he went inside his room and committed suicide by hanging himself.