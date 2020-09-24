Indore: Abducted by her relative, 7-year-old girl dies during treatment

Indore: 7-year-old girl, who was found critically injured in an isolated place on Wednesday night, died during treatment in the wee hours of Thursday. She was abducted by her relative and was attacked with a heavy object. After the girl's death, the members of a community gathered Bhanwarkuan police station and demanded death sentence for the accused.
Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Indresh Tripathi sad that the girl died at around 3 am on Thursday. She suffered a critical head injury due to which she could not be saved by the doctors. Tripathi didn't confirm anything about sexual assault and said that the autopsy report is awaited to know about the same.
The accused, who was arrested a few hours after recovering the injured girl in an isolated place, is misleading the police and he didn't reveal his intention to abduct the girl. The accused is being questioned and information about the presence of other person on the spot is also being investigated by the police.
On Thursday morning, members of Balai community gathered Bhanwarkuan police station demanding strict action against the accused. They demanded death for the accused and to investigate the matter to know the role of other persons in the case. President of community Manoj Parmar said that the action should be taken against the accused under the sections of murder, rape and POCSO act.
