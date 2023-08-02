Indore: Aas Starts Door-To-Door Awareness Campaign To Fight Child Trafficking

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NGO Aas, in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, has launched an anti-trafficking campaign in the city including in the slums and rural areas.

During the campaign, people were also administered an anti-trafficking oath.

Apart from schools, anganwadis, and panchayats, the organisation has been running door-to-door awareness campaigns against child trafficking and child labour.

These efforts are aimed at increasing the awareness level among people against child trafficking and child labour and making them aware of its evils.

“Although the Central and state governments in the country have taken several concrete steps to overcome child trafficking in the last decade, these efforts have not been fully successful due to a lack of awareness among the general public,” said Wasim Iqbal, founder of Aas Foundation.

Expressing concern over the increasing cases of child trafficking in the country, Iqbal, said, “The fact that more and more people are coming forward to report missing children is a big change in itself. This is an indication that the awareness campaign that we have started at the grassroots level by going door-to-door, has changed the mindset of the people and is yielding pleasant results. Although government and law enforcement agencies are working diligently to stop child trafficking, there is a dire need for a stringent anti-trafficking law to eliminate this organised crime from the country, so the government is going to introduce an anti-trafficking bill in Parliament.”