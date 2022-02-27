Indore: Aam Aadmi Party rally in Mhow

​Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Mhow (FPNS) Aam Aadmi Party organised a rally to mark its presence in Bhavnagar on Sunday. The rally started after garlanding the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at his memorial and passed through various parts of the city with the workers playing the national anthem during the rally.





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:18 PM IST