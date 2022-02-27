e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

Indore: Aam Aadmi Party rally in Mhow

The rally started after garlanding the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at his memorial
Staff Reporter
Aam Aadmi Party leaders before the rally |

​Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mhow (FPNS) Aam Aadmi Party organised a rally to mark its presence in Bhavnagar on Sunday. The rally started after garlanding the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at his memorial and passed through various parts of the city with the workers playing the national anthem during the rally.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
