Indore: A massive ‘Phool Mahal’ of Lord Ram prepared at Ranjeen Hanuman temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating Ram Navami with enthusiasm and zeal, a massive ‘Phool Mahal’ was prepared at Shri Ranjeet Hanuman Temple with over 500 kilograms of Arabian jasmine flower and other flowers, on Sunday.

The chief priest of the temple Pt Dipesh Vyas said that a ‘Phool Mahal’ (flowers palace) of Lord Ram was prepared in while the special decoration was done in the goddess temple and also in Hanumanji’s temple.

“Decoration was done with 100 kilograms of marigold, 100 bunch of roses, 30 bunch of sunflower, and over 1500 feet long ranjigandha’s rope. 11 jharokha (windows) were also prepared in the palace of Lord Ram. Abhishek was done at 7 am while shringar was done at 8 am. Shri Ram Darbar was opened at 12 pm following Aarti,” Vyas said.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:27 PM IST