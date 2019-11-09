Indore: A Hindu family that serves at dargah

Indore: Wherever a poor person gets food and a depressed individual finds hope, it becomes God’s home for him. That’s how a Hindu family of Badgujar became inclined towards Islam and has been taking care of dargah of Dulha Syed Sarkar in Nandlalpura for decades.

“I took up the responsibility of serving dargah after my father, who followed my grandfather,” said 71-year-old Tekchand Badgujar. The whole family offers services at dargah.

We keep roza and follow Islam because the devotion has saved our family clan,” Badgujar said and explained what made his family to have faith in Islam. Many known people visited dargah for fulfilment of their wishes. The ancestors of Badgujar family did not have descendants. So, they offered prayers at dargah and kept roza. Following Muharram that year, the family was blessed with a boy.

“The child grew up well but died at the age of 12. The body of deceased boy named Jairam Khatek was kept in a room for a day as the next day was Muharram. “As tazia procession passed from our house, the boy came back to life,” Badgujar said. Since then, the family’s faith in Islam in grew.

Till date, the family prepares taziya for Muharram every year in the city. His son Ajay Badgujar is set to follow his footsteps.