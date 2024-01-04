Indore: A 26-year-old man with travel history found positive

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of Covid-19 was reported in the city on Wednesday as a 26-year-old youth tested positive. However, the number of active cases in the city remained at 10 as two of the patients were discharged from home isolation on Wednesday.

According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 26-year-old youth, resident of Singapore Township, was found positive on Wednesday.

“He had gone for testing after having mild fever after his out-of-station trip to celebrate the New Year and was found positive,” he said.

District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that they have kept the youth in home isolation, and he is under continuous observation.

“At the same time, two patients have been discharged from home isolation thus the total number of active cases in the city is 10 including one patient admitted to the hospital,” Dr Mishra said.

All other the patients will remain in home isolation for seven days and will be discharged after seven days after re-testing of their samples is carried out.

“Samples of the patient have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added.