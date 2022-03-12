Indore: 97.5% attempt MPBSE Class 10 exam in division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

About 97.5 per cent students in Indore division attempted Class 10th Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examination that concluded on Wednesday.

The percentage is fairly good given the low expectations on account of the Covid-19 propocols that were in place. The exams for Class 10th were conducted from February 18 to March 10. Class 12th MPBSE exams are still in progress.

Though some protocols were broken around the examination centre, the good news is that not a single student was found Covid positive in any of the 146 exam centres in Indore.

To control chances of cheating, the school education department had secret inspection committees known as Flying Squad that reached various schools.

“We conducted inspections with school education teams and tried to ensure fair examinations so that students learn about discipline and take board examinations seriously,” Deven Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer, said.

A student of Class 12th attempting Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Examination (MPBSE) was caught cheating and reported to the board. The flying squad did not find any student of Class 10th cheating during the exams.

//Highlights of Board exams\\

In Indore district, more than 79,000 students appeared in the exam.

The number of students attempting Class 10th was more than students of Class 12th.

For Class 10th board examination, more than 36,800 regular students had registered and 7,000 private students i.e. more than 43,000 students in all attempted the exam.

In 12th, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36,000 students had registered and attempted the exam.

There were 146 examination centres in Indore division - 64 government and 82 private schools.

//Exam time changed this year\\

“This time the board had changed the timing of the exam, the exam was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm,” Narendra Jain, additional district project coordinator (ADPC) said. He added that the education department had made proper arrangements to follow Covid protocols at all the exam centres.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:50 AM IST