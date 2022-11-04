Indore: 939 bags of grains stored illegally in godown seized

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 939 bags of grains stored illegally in godown seized

According to an officer, they received information that grains meant for distribution under PDS were being stored illegally in Yadav Compound, Bhagirathpura area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the food department, Banganga police and city Crime Branch raided a godown and recovered more than 900 bags of rice and wheat stored there illegally, on Friday. The officials said that the grains were meant for the Public Distribution System .

According to an officer, they received information that grains meant for distribution under PDS were being stored illegally in Yadav Compound, Bhagirathpura area. The joint team raided the godown and found the grains. A total of 939 bags - 792 bags of rice and 147 bags of wheat - were seized from there. The officers found the godown owner Satish Agrawal there in the godown during the raid. Two rickshaws were also seized from the godown. 

