Indore: 9.33% more power distribution in Malwa-Nimar in last fiscal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2,942 crore units of electricity were distributed in the Malwa-Nimar region this financial year (2022-23) which is 9.33 per cent more than the previous fiscal 2021-22.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that during the year maximum 1.13 per cent electricity was distributed in Indore and Dhar districts.

Tomar informed that about 1,735 crore units of electricity were distributed in the Indore division during 2022-23, including 331 crore units of electricity in Indore city. West Discom said that about 9 per cent more electricity has been distributed in Dewas district, 7 per cent in Ujjain district and 10 per cent more in Ratlam district during the fiscal 2022-23.

During this period, 1,207 crore units of electricity were distributed in all seven districts of Ujjain division. In Ujjain division, the maximum electricity was distributed in Ujjain district at 305 crore units.