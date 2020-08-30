Indore: 9-year-old boy, mother killed after SUV hits them on Super Corridor

Indore: A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed while two of their relatives got critically injured after they were hit by a recklessly driven SUV on the Super Corridor at around 5 pm on Sunday. They were on a two-wheeler and going somewhere when the accident happened. The SUV overturned after hitting their vehicle and the errant driver and his friends fled from the scene.

The deceased have been identified as 9-year-old Raj Gehlot and his mother Annapurna (30), residents of Chhota Bangarda area of the city. They were going somewhere with their relative Ashok Gehlot and his wife Durga Gehlot on a two-wheeler. They were passing near TCS building when the SUV hit their vehicle from the rear. They fell on the spot and were injured critically. The car also overturned after hitting the divider.

Gandhi Nagar TI Anil Yadav said that the injured people were rushed to hospital where Raj and his mother died during the treatment while Durga and Ashok are undergoing treatment. Their statements are being taken by the police to know more about the incident.

According to the people of the area, there was water on the road and the two-wheeler rider tried to save themselves from getting splashed by the water and came in the way of the SUV. Four people were sitting in the car and they fled the scene after the incident. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the car and efforts are on to identify him on the basis of the car number.