Indore: 9-month-girl received burns from hot water, dies

Indore: A 9-month-old girl died after hot water fell on her from a bucket, in Budhha Nagar under Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction area on Tuesday. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

Investigating officer ASI Anil Sharma said that the girl named Vaidika was rushed to the hospital after she received burns on her face and back on Monday. She died during the treatment in a city hospital on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vaidika’s mother was giving her a bath. After keeping a bucket filled with hot water outside the house, she went inside for some work when Vaidika while playing reached near the bucket. She moved the bucket due to which the hot water fell on her and she received burns. The police are taking the statement of her family members and the autopsy report is also awaited.

Man ends life on Raksha Bandhan

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in Tejaji Nagar on Monday night. He took such an extreme step after the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

According to the police, Mirjapur village resident Lalsing Dhanera was found hanging by one of his family members on Monday night after which he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be established. The family members of Lalsing are also unaware about the reason for his suicide. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police.