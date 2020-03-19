Indore: 9 including 8 minors held for killing boy

Indore: Police on Thursday arrested nine persons including eight minors in connection for killing a 17-year-old and injuring his friend in Hira Nagar area.

The deceased along with his friend was standing outside their house when the accused attacked them over an old rivalry.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that 17-year-old Shubham and his friend Aman were standing outside their house in Adinath Nagar when a group of youths stabbed them with knives and then fled. Residents of the area informed the police and took them to the hospital but Shubham could not be saved, as he had received multiple stab wounds and was bleeding profusely.

During investigation, police came to know the name of a minor who was involved in the stabbing. Police quizzed the minor and he told police that 19-year-old Ballu Tomar of Gauri Nagar and 8 minor boys were involved in the crime. All of them were arrested. Further investigations are on, police added.