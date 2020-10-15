Indore: 9 arrested for IPL betting, Rs 5 Lakhs seized

Indore: Nine people were arrested by the police while they were indulged in betting for IPL in Kanadiya area on Thursday. A sum of Rs 5 lakh and their mobile phones were also seized by them and further investigation is on into the case.

On the instruction from senior officials, Kanadiya police were keeping eye on the people indulging in betting for IPL in the area. A tip-off was received that a person named Adesh Rajpal was involved in IPL betting in Juni Indore area and he frequently changed his address to mislead the police. On Thursday, he reached an isolated place in Bhicholi village with other people and started betting.

After the information, a team led by TI RD Kanwa reached the spot and caught 9 persons after cordoning off the area. A sum of Rs 5.05 lakh and 15 mobile phones were seized from the accused. They were booked under the relevant section and they are being questioned further.