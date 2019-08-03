Indore: 8,500 students give up DAVV dream, choose colleges

Indore: The 35 days of uncertainty at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) due to absence of vice chancellor forced more than 8,500 students to give up their dream to study in the university. They have taken admission in other institutions.

A look at admissions counselling data revealed that nearly 7,500 out of 16,066 students applied for the exam actually registered for the counselling. The counselling window shut on Friday midnight.

As common entrance test (CET) 2019 was marred by technical glitches, the state government clamped Section 52 of MP University Act, which led to ouster of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

After him, the VC could not be appointed at DAVV for more than a month. In VC’s absence, the university did not make it clear whether CET results will be declared or exam will be cancelled.

Due to this uncertainty, most students who had registered for the exam gave up their DAVV dream and took admissions in other institutions, mainly colleges.

“We were expecting a drop of around 20 to 25 per cent but nearly 55 per cent decline in the number of CET students have shocked us,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

DAVV loses talent

It is believed that the talented students who preferred DAVV have already taken admissions in other institutions. They were forced to do so because till July 27 there was no VC in the university and fate of CET was uncertain.

Data leak also responsible

Colleges that got hold of CET data of students contacted students who took CET. They suggested them to take admission in their institutes as there was no certainty in DAVV. Minority colleges, which have permission to admit students directly managed to lure the talented lot.

Petition challenging CET cancellation move dismissed

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition challenging cancellation of CET taken by nearly 16,000 students. Student Aditya Gilke had moved the petition after the university cancelled the CET, which was marred by technical glitches. The student had move the court stating that the university cancelled the CET without hearing the side of students who took the exam. Division bench of Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla observed that CET was a failed exam and the university did not have much time to conduct another entrance test for admissions till August 14 as per guidelines set by Supreme Court.

“So, the university had no other option but to cancel the exam,” the court said.

The court, however, directed for refund CET fee charged by the university as the exam was cancelled.