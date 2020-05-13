Indore: 85 yr old migrant dies on way home to UP

An 85-year-old migrant worker died while returning to UP from Mumbai on Wednesday. He was with his nephew and other family members when his condition deteriorated on Bypass Road.

Rau police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that the deceased has been identified as Ramdas Prajapati, a resident of Jaunpur (UP). His nephew Lalji Prajapati informed the police that he was living in Kandivali in Mumbai and employed in a company there. His uncle Ramdas and other family members were also in Mumbai with him. Due to the nationwide lockdown, they were going back to their home in UP in a truck. They were passing along the Bypass Road when uncle Ramdas complained of chest pain. The truck was stopped near Madni Hotel and he was taken to a nearby hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Police have handed over the body to the family members after which they performed last rites in Rau crematorium. The autopsy report is being awaited.