Indore: 83K farmers of district receive Rs 16.62 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 83,000 farmers of the district got Rs 16.62 crore at a single click under the Kisan Kalyan Yojana on Wednesday. The disbursement of the amount was made into the bank accounts of the farmers in a statewide programme that was organised. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, through a virtual programme, deposited Rs 1,700 crore into the bank accounts of 82 lakh farmers’ families across the entire state under the Yojana.

This programme was held in Rewa and its telecast was made across the state. Through this programme, 83,147 farmers’ families in the district got Rs 16.62 crore. The amount was deposited into the accounts of each farming family at a rate of Rs 2,000 each.

On this occasion, a programme was organised at the local level in the city too, where former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, additional collector Abhay Bedekar and additional collector Rajesh Rathore were present. Moong dal was also distributed to schoolchildren during the programme.

Tehsil-wise, Rs 5.3 crore were received by 26,000 farmers of Depalpur; Rs 3.6 crore were received by 18,000 farmers of Sanwer; Rs 3 crore by 15 farmers of Mhow; Rs 1.83 crore by 9,000 farmers of Hatod; Rs 1.33 crore by 6 farmers of Khudail; and Rs 45.8 lakh by 2,290 farmers of Kanadia.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:24 AM IST