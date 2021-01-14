Indore: 82 test positive, two deaths in 24 hours

Indore: As many as 82 patients tested positive out of 3,420 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.4 percent and the total number of positive cases reached 56,926. Two deaths were reported taking the total to 916.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 7,25,224. As many as 3331 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 3669 more samples for testing including 1567 for RTPCR tests. As many as 1923 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 54087 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 121 patients discharged as well.