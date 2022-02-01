Indore: 814 cases, one death; Rate of positivity was 7.89 percent, active cases of 10,596

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 814 cases were found positive on Monday out of 10321 samples tested with this the positivity rate increased to 7.89 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 199647. With one more death reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1428, so far.

Along with fluctuating cases, 3012 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 10596 on Monday.

68-year-male died

A 68-year-old male succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was suffering from obesity and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital for the last six days.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:04 AM IST