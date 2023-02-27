Indore: 80 vehicles gutted in fire at Vijay Nagar police station

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Vijay Nagar police station after a fire engulfed vehicles on its premises on Sunday gutting 80 two-wheelers. These vehicles were kept there after being seized in various cases. A jam-like situation was also seen on the road for half an hour.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the back portion of Vijay Nagar police station around 11 am. Seeing the heavy smoke the staff came out of the police station and the fire brigade was informed.

The fire brigade had to use more than 22,000 litres of water to douse off the flames.

However, no casualty was reported during the incident. It is believed that the fire broke out following an electric spark in the power supply wires. During the fire, the commuters stopped outside the police station to see what was happening. It is the busiest area of the city so there was a jam-like situation for half-an-hour. Later, the police took control of the situation and smoothened the traffic.