Indore: ₹80 Lakh Aid Resolves Decade-Old Water Logging At Basement Of Govt Cancer Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The longstanding issue of waterlogging in the basement of Indore's Government Cancer Hospital has finally been resolved. The Indore Development Authority (IDA) successfully addressed the problem, which had plagued the hospital for years, at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

On Tuesday, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, along with senior officials, inspected the site. Ahirwar highlighted the severity of the waterlogging problem, comparing it to a form of cancer that had defied resolution despite numerous attempts over the years.

Read Also Godrej Properties Enters Indore's Real Estate Market

This persistent issue had rendered much of the hospital's space unusable, hindering the installation of modern medical equipment due to the lack of available space. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh had entrusted the task to the IDA. CEO Ahirwar expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the project, stating that the basement is now completely safe and free from any leakage.

This newly available space can now be utilized to its full capacity, significantly benefiting the city's healthcare services. Nearly Rs 80 lakh was spent to rectify the waterlogging problem in the 6,000 square feet area of the basement. With the issue resolved, the hospital can now offer better treatment options for cancer patients and make better use of its facilities, which had been compromised for years due to the waterlogging problem.