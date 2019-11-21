Indore: 8-yr Keyan to share screen space with Ranbir, Sanjay

Indore: Rubbing shoulders with superstars of Bollywood industry, eight-year-old actor Keytan Gadia from Indore has made his place in upcoming movie ‘Shamshera’. It will be his debut in Bollywood and would share screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

The movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is set to release on July 31, 2020. The story of how this little one became an actor despite having no background goes back to him being called a ‘Nautanki’.

“Our elder son (Namra) is more inclined towards cooking and hopes to become a chef, and Keyan was naturally good at Mathematics,” parents Chanchal and Sachin Gadia said. While they were always entertained by Keyan’s Nautanki, they never imagined him to become an actor.

“We have a family of engineers, so it was natural to expect similar genes in our kids, but we have been surprised especially by Keyan,” the parents said. The 8-year-old works for 18 hours in a day during shoots and further amazes the director and his parents.

“I like acting, I also want to sing, dance and eventually even become a movie director,” Keyan said. Not just movies, he also aims to become a mathematician.

“I love mathematics, it is my favourite subject and I find it really easy,” Keyan said. Wondering how this little one manages these contrasting interests? The credit goes to his mother, who teaches him late night after shooting and rest.

“Teachers from school (New Digamber Public School) share the syllabus and notes through phone, which I ensure that he learns in time,” Chanchal said.

Keyan’s first debut in the field of acting was in December 2016, when he was selected in Chhote Miyan Dhakad which appeared on Colors Channel. In this audition, Keyan was selected from among 5,000 children from all over India.

He has appeared in several television soaps and reality shows, including Nazar India Banega Manch, entertainment ki raat and live singing show Rising Star.

His recent achievement is bagging child actor award at a film festival in Mumbai on November 17.

Shamshera is a film based in the 1800s. It is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. It was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in the country which actually happened back then.

In the movie, Keyan is playing the role of ‘Gungaroo’, a dacoit in the gang of Ranbir Kapoor.