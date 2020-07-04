Indore: 8 parents become intervenors in SC case over school fees

Indore: Eight petitioners from Indore have become intervenors in an on-going case in Supreme Court (SC). The initial petition was filed in SC seeking maximum relief in the school fee for the period of COVID 19 induced national lockdown.
The petition was filed in SC by a group of parents from various states seeking relief from paying school fees in private aided/unaided schools for months of April, May, and June this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown
From Indore, the petition attempting to represent Madhya Pradesh was filed by advocate Chanchal Gupta and other activists of Jago Palak Jago campaign seeking intervention of the SC with respect to the interpretation and application of Force Majeure clauses in the current circumstances.
