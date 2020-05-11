Indore: 77 positive out of 1,105 samples tested; death toll touches 'nervous' 90

Indore: As many as 77 persons were tested positive out of 1,105 sample reports received on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive patients in Indore reads 1,935. One more death was also reported on Sunday and the total death toll till now in the city stands at 90.

“A 67-year-old woman of Juni, Indore succumbed during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

She was suffering from co-morbid conditions, including hypertension, obesity and hypothyroidism.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was logged at 15,045 and total number of samples tested positive are 1,935. As many as 1028 samples were tested negative especially on Sunday.

“We have taken as many as 1,128 more samples on Sunday in a bid to increase sampling and testing,” Jadia said.

As many as 946 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the city. Seventeen persons were discharged from quarantine centres after completing 14 days.

Health department confused over random sampling

Health Department had planned for random sampling of people in the city a couple of days ago and the CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia had claimed to have taken 110 random samples.

However,, the department has been counting it as targeted samples excusing lack of guidelines

“We are not taking random samples and those taken were counted as targeted sampling. We don’t have guidelines for the same due to which we have decided not to take random samples for now,” he added.