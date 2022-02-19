Indore: 76 cases, no death; Rate of positivity dropped to 0.82 percent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 76 cases were found positive on Saturday. These cases were found positive out of 9221 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 0.82 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207156. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1459, so far.

As many as 31 patients recovered due to which the active cases reached to 337 on Saturday.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Cabinet approves MP Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:45 PM IST