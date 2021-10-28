Indore: 75th Infantry Day celebrated

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army celebrated its 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday here in Mhow, where Lt Gen Savneet Singh, YSM, SM, VSM, Commandant, Infantry School, Mhow and also by a large number of senior serving infantry officers, veterans and other ranks laid wreaths at the Infantry Memorial.

74 years back on this day, the Indian Army achieved a historical feat as the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army landed at Srinagar airfield and resolutely defended Kashmir from falling into Pakistani hands.

To commemorate this gallant action of the Infantry, October 27 is celebrated as "Infantry Day".

The Commandant exhorted all ranks to keep abreast with the latest developments in military spheres and exploit technology to meet future challenges.

Infantry soldiers have always contributed towards nation-building in the true traditions of the Indian Army. Infantry soldiers have also been intimately associated with humanitarian relief in natural calamities and shouldering additional responsibilities in peace-keeping missions to bring global peace on behalf of the United Nations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:59 AM IST