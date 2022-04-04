Indore: 75 Swaraj Yatras to be taken out in city on Jalianwala Bagh Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being organised on the 75th year of India’s Independence, 75 Swaraj Yatras will be taken out from an equal number of squares of the city on April 13. Each yatra will merge at the Chimanbagh Ground.

The Swaraj Yatras are being organised by the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav Samiti on April 13 on Jalianwala Bagh Memorial Day. Dr Rakesh Shivhare, convener of the committee, said here on Monday that Indians are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of our Swaraj this year. The struggle for Independence was done by people of every section of society in every part of India, at every time period. The ruthless massacre that occurred at Jalianwala Bagh, in which the lives of hundreds of people were sacrificed, still leaves us horror-stricken.

The committee has decided that, from 8:30 am on Jalianwala Bagh Sacrifice Day on April 13, the residents of the city will pay their gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives by taking out huge Swaraj Yatras from 75 major squares to Chimanbagh Ground.

Co-convener of the committee Sachin Sharma said the people participating in the yatra would hold the National Flag in their hands and ride on two-wheelers or other vehicles and converge at Chimanbagh Ground exactly at 9.30 am, where the main programme of one hour’s duration will be held. At the programme, the keynote speaker will be Dr Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, former vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, Kurukshetra.

Sharma said that great enthusiasm is being seen in all sections of the city about the Swaraj Yatra.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:38 PM IST