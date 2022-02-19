Indore: 74 cases, no death; Rate of positivity dropped to 0.8 percent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daily covid cases dropped below 100 after one and half month as earlier 80 cases were reported on January 1. As many as 74 cases were found positive on Friday. These cases were found positive out of 9220 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 0.8 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207080. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1459, so far.

As many as 213 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 292 on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:06 AM IST