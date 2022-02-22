Indore: 74 cases, no death; Rate of positivity at 0.86 percent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After dropping below 50 mark on Monday, daily cases of Covid-19 increased again over 74 cases were found positive on Tuesday. These cases were found positive out of 8635 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 0.86 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207335. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1460, so far.

As many as 34 patients recovered due to which the active cases reached 391 on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:26 PM IST