​Indore: 72-year-old man dies of Covid in city hospital



Indore

The deadly Covid-19 has taken the life of a 72-year-old man who succumbed to the disease during treatment in MRTB Hospital in city, on Friday.

The death was reported in city almost after 100 days. The last death was reported on June 29.

However, city health officials are yet to decide whether the death would be counted in Indore's record or in Khandwa's record, from where the deceased belonged.

Three patients of Santosh Nagar in Khandwa, including 72-year-old man, his 70-year-wife, and their 40-year-old son were admitted to MRTB Hospital on September 30 as they were found positive in Rapid test.

They were referred to Indore and were found positive in RTPCR test as well.

"They were counted in Indore initially but reconciliation was done later and they were counted as patients of Khandwa district. The death will also be counted in Khandwa," city health officials said.

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that they received information about a patient's death due to Covid in Indore's Hospital and they are taking more details of the same.



90 % lungs were involved

According to doctors, 90 per cent lungs of the patient were infected. He was on ventilator in MRTB Hospital and remdesivir and tocilizumab were adminitered to him but in vain.

Lungs of his wife and son were 15-20 per cent infected and they are recovering.The deceased was a former office bearer of Jain Community in Khandwa.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:54 AM IST