Indore: 72 students take admission in MBA, 10 in MCA in distant mode

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 72 students took admission in MBA and 10 in MCA courses offered in distant mode by the Centre for Distance and Online Education, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Besides, 24 more students, including 17 in MBA and 10 in MCA courses, showed interest but did not submit the fee to confirm their admission.

The centre used to offer a three-year MBA course in distant mode. This year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) permitted it to offer a two-year MBA and a two-year MCA course in distant mode.

As it got permission late from UGC, the admission window opened at DAVV when the admission to regular MBA and MCA courses had ended at colleges. Since almost all the aspirants had already taken admission in regular courses, the DAVV received less number of applications. Following a delay in permission, the university also got less time to fill the seats.

Centre director Prof Pratosh Bansal said that students, who wish to pursue MBA and MCA courses in distant mode, can also apply for admission on Tuesday.

As per the UGC schedule, November 15 is the last date to apply for admission in MBA and MCA courses. We will grant admission on a first come, first served basis, he added.