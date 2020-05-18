Indore: 72 new positive cases, CMHO says high risk patients’ number going down

Percentage of COVID-19 positive patients vis-à-vis samples tested has been fluctuating in the city. On Monday, this percentage maintained an upward trend and rose to 7.98 from Sunday’s 6.22 after 72 out of 902 samples put to test returned positive.

With 72 more positive cases, city’s tally of corona cases stands at 2,637 and is speeding towards 3,000-mark. Two more deaths were reported on Monday, taking toll to 103.

“Both the deceased, 70-year-old women of Vijay Nagar and Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, died during course of treatment on May 16,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. Both were suffering from co morbid conditions, including diabetes and hypertension.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 25,240 samples had been tested till Monday night and 2,637 of them had returned positive. On Monday, 830 out of 902 samples had tested negative.

“We have collected 416 more samples. Number of sampling has reduced owing to fall in number of high risk patients,” he added.

As many as 1,376 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city, while 75 people were discharged from quarantine centres. Besides, 13 more people were sent in home isolation, taking the number of such patients to 48.

Mahant Complex a major hotspot

Mahant Complex in Malharganj has turned into a major hotspot with number of positive cases increasing with every passing day. Nehru Nagar, Pancham ki Phel, and Juna Risala are emerging hotspots with cases being detected with regularity.

Number of cases in last five days

Areas- Cases

Malharganj- 49

Rustam Ka Bagicha- 48

Pancham/Goma ki Phel- 30

Nehru Nagar- 17

Shankarganj- 17