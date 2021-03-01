Indore: 70kg MDMA drug case kingpin Samrat Yagnik says he is relative of Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 70 kg MDMA drugs case kingpin Samrat Yagnik on Monday said he is a relative of Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik. Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tehjeeb Kaji confirmed that Sarthak Yagnik alias Samrat Yagnik admitted that he is relative of singer Alka Yagnik.



Police have been questioning Sarthak about his other connections in Bollywood and others. On Sunday, a team of police raided a place in Mumbai and arrested Sarthak Yagnik in the 70kg MDMA drug case. He also has contacts in Bollywood.

Police said Sarthak was arrested from Mumbai. Police had received a tipoff that Samrat was travelling to Mumbai from Dehradun. Police team reached Mumbai and arrested him. He is a resident of South Tukoganj area in Indore. ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said in Dehradun Sarthak lived at his friend’s house Shiv and from there he smuggled drugs. Shiv also has contacts in Bollywood.



Sarthak had fled: Earlier, when police raided Sarthak’s flat in Varsha Apartment, he was not found. Police also raided Hotel South Avenue from where Sarthak fled after seeing police and left his mobile phone and a car at the place. During police questioning, Sarthak’s servant Aman told police that Sarthak used to call models from Delhi, Mumbai and other cities and used to hold drug parties with them. Aman also told police that Sarthak has contacts with drug suppliers who supply drugs in Bollywood. He also reportedly told police that Sarthak used to spend lakhs of rupees in parties.



The background: On 5 January, police crime branch had seized 70 kg of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore from five persons along with cash of 13 lakh. The accused were from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. The accused had gathered to deliver the consignment of drugs and to take token money. Reportedly, they used to bring drugs through trains, planes, buses, trucks and private cars. So far, 15 accused have been arrested in this case.